BANGKOK, Sept 30 Thailand's government will
reimpose a levy on some gasoline and diesel from mid-January to
help stabilise the state Oil Fund, an official said on Friday.
The government will take 1 baht per litre on 91-octane and
95-octane gasoline and 0.60 baht per litre from diesel, starting
Jan. 16, deputy government spokeswoman Anuttama Amornvivat told
reporters after a meeting of the National Energy Policy Council.
Diesel, for example, currently retails at around 27.4 Thai
baht ($0.88) per litre.
Late last month, the government temporarily removed the levy
on such fuel, resulting in a fall of the retail price of
91-octane by 7.17 baht per litre, 95-octane petrol by 8.02 baht
and diesel by 3 baht.
That met one of the new government's promises during the
election campaign. .
The NEPC also decided to keep the retail LPG (liquefied
petroleum gas) price for households, now fixed at 18.13 baht per
kg, until the end of 2012 from September, Anuttama said.
The fixed retail price of NGV (natural gas for vehicles) and
LPG for transport will be extended to Jan. 15 from September,
she said
But the government will start collecting a levy of 1 baht
per kg on LPG for the petrochemical sector from Jan. 1, she
added.
The oil fund uses money from certain oil product sales to
help finance heavy subsidies for E-85, E-20, NGV and LPG used
for cooking, industrial and vehicle fuels.
The fund has been drained following previous periods of
government subsidies.
($1 = 31.165 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)