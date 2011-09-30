BANGKOK, Sept 30 Thailand's government will reimpose a levy on some gasoline and diesel from mid-January to help stabilise the state Oil Fund, an official said on Friday.

The government will take 1 baht per litre on 91-octane and 95-octane gasoline and 0.60 baht per litre from diesel, starting Jan. 16, deputy government spokeswoman Anuttama Amornvivat told reporters after a meeting of the National Energy Policy Council.

Diesel, for example, currently retails at around 27.4 Thai baht ($0.88) per litre.

Late last month, the government temporarily removed the levy on such fuel, resulting in a fall of the retail price of 91-octane by 7.17 baht per litre, 95-octane petrol by 8.02 baht and diesel by 3 baht.

That met one of the new government's promises during the election campaign. .

The NEPC also decided to keep the retail LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) price for households, now fixed at 18.13 baht per kg, until the end of 2012 from September, Anuttama said.

The fixed retail price of NGV (natural gas for vehicles) and LPG for transport will be extended to Jan. 15 from September, she said

But the government will start collecting a levy of 1 baht per kg on LPG for the petrochemical sector from Jan. 1, she added.

The oil fund uses money from certain oil product sales to help finance heavy subsidies for E-85, E-20, NGV and LPG used for cooking, industrial and vehicle fuels.

The fund has been drained following previous periods of government subsidies. ($1 = 31.165 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)