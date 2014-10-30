BANGKOK Oct 30 Thailand's economy is expected to grow at a slower pace of around 1.4 percent this year, down from 2.0 percent forecast in July, a senior official from the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The downgrade is due mainly to weaker-than-expected exports, Kritsada Jinavijarana, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office, told a news conference. The reduced growth forecast was calculated from a range of 1.2-1.7 percent.

The ministry also cut its export growth estimate this year to 0.1 percent from 1.5 percent seen earlier, he said.

Although Southeast Asia's second-largest economy avoided a technical recession in April-June, it shrank 0.1 percent in the first half of 2014, hurt by weak exports and months of political unrest that culminated in a military coup in May.

Economic problems, some worsened by the turmoil, led to the ministry, the central bank and economists cutting their outlook for this year.

The Bank of Thailand last month cut its export growth projection to zero from 3 percent but maintained its economic growth forecast at 1.5 percent, citing the government's efforts to boost spending as exports and domestic demand are weak.

Private economists have a wide range of 2014 GDP growth estimates - Kasikorn Research Center and DBS Bank both predict 1.6 percent, HSBC projects 1 percent and OCBC Bank sees 0.0-0.5 percent.

