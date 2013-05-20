* Q1 GDP q/q -2.2 pct vs poll -0.8 pct, revised +2.8 pct in Q4

* Q1 GDP y/y +5.3 pct vs poll's +5.7 pct, Q4 revised +19.1 pct

* 2013 GDP growth forecast cut to 4.2-5.2 pct

* Domestic demand slows, exports soft

* Majority of economists in poll expect rate cut on May 29 (Adds Reuters poll, economists expect rate cut)

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, May 20 Thailand's economy contracted more than expected in the first quarter of 2013 from the previous three months and economists polled by Reuters said they now expected interest rates to be cut, as the government has urged, in a bid to push down the baht and help exporters.

Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong repeated his call for a rate cut after data on Monday showed the economy shrank by a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in January-March from the previous quarter. A Reuters poll had forecast a drop of just 0.8 percent.

The National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) said the economy was still 5.3 percent bigger than a year before but it trimmed its forecast for full-year 2013 growth to a 4.2-5.2 percent range from 4.5-5.5 percent.

In the poll after the data, nine economists forecast a cut of 25 basis points in the policy rate to 2.50 percent on May 29 and one forecast a half-point cut to 2.25 percent. The four others forecast no change.

"We are cutting our 2013 full-year GDP growth forecast to 5.2 percent from 5.9 percent earlier," said Santitarn Sathirathai, an economist with Credit Suisse. "We now expect the central bank to cut the policy rate by 25 bps at its meeting next week and stay on hold for the rest of this year."

The quarterly contraction in GDP in January-March was the first since the last quarter of 2011, when disastrous flooding caused the economy to shrink 10.5 percent.

The NESDB does not provide much quarter-on-quarter data but it outlined a slowdown compared with 2012, especially the latter part of the year when the economy was powered by investment and consumer spending as Thailand picked itself up after the floods.

Private consumption, for example, grew by 4.2 percent in January-March from a year before against 12.4 percent in the last quarter of 2012.

Many economists remain optimistic for 2013 despite the below-par first quarter.

"It was a little disappointing, but we don't see a need to revise our 4.8 percent 2013 GDP growth estimate too markedly," said Gundy Cahyadi, an economist with OCBC Bank in Singapore, which does not expect rates to be cut next week.

"At this juncture, we continue to think the domestic economy is performing rather decently and that relatively upbeat confidence will push for consumption and investment to remain a boost to the economy," he added.

For similar reasons, the Bank of Thailand has been reluctant to cut rates, especially with household debt rising fast. It has left the policy rate at 2.75 percent since October.

EXPORT OUTLOOK UNCLEAR

The NESDB said the manufacturing sector contracted by 5.9 percent in January-March from the previous quarter. Vehicle production surged in the final months of 2012, when a government subsidy for first-time car buyers stoked demand.

It revised down quarterly GDP growth for the last three months of 2012 to 2.8 percent from 3.6 percent but full-year 2012 growth was raised slightly to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent.

The agency cut its projection for 2013 export growth to 7.6 percent from 11.0 percent and economists said the external sector remained the biggest risk to expansion this year.

Thailand, like some other Asian countries, has been hurt by weak exports and slower growth in domestic consumption, which makes up about half of the economy.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, grew at its slowest annual pace in 2-1/2 years in the first quarter due to slowing private consumption and investment.

The NESDB said growth in 2013 would be supported by private and public investment but that the delay in global economic and export price recovery, the baht's rise and reduced government stimulation "pose downside risk to the economic outlook".

The baht is emerging Asia's strongest currency this year although at 29.87 per dollar on Monday, it was some way below the 16-year high of 28.55 hit in April. At that point, it had risen around 7 percent on the year versus 2.5 percent now.

Finance Minister Kittirat has repeatedly said the baht was too strong. On Sunday, he said he was satisfied with the recent softer trend, but when reporters asked him on Monday if he still thought interest rates should be cut, he replied: "I've reiterated that time after time."

"For GDP growth to meet a target of 5 percent, the first-quarter GDP would have to be higher than this," Kittirat added. (Writing by Alan Raybould; Additional reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul, Pairat Temphairojana and Viparat Jantraprap and Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)