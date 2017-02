BANGKOK Aug 15 Thai Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala said on Monday he would maintain fiscal discipline as the incoming government implemented economic stimulus policies, and he wanted to speed up banking sector liberalisation.

He told reporters he planned to hold talks with the the Bank of Thailand, taking in a review of its inflation target -- which guides monetary policy and is reviewed annually -- and wanted to invest more of the country's foreign reserves in overseas assets. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Editing by Alan Raybould)