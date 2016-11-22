BANGKOK Nov 22 Thai cabinet on Tuesday approved 12.8 billion baht ($360.87 million) in cash handouts to help low-income earners, the latest bid by the military government to boost consumption in the struggling economy.

The cash will be distributed to 5.4 million people earning up to 100,000 baht ($2,819.3) a year, Nattaporn Jatusripitak, an adviser to the commerce minister, told reporters.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha also told reporters the government was planning additional measures to boost year-end spending. ($1 = 35.4700 baht) (Reporting By Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)