* Target range proposed by central bank, approved by govt

* Core inflation is near top of current target range (Adds details)

BANGKOK Aug 15 Thailand's finance ministry will look at the central bank's inflation target, which is used to guide monetary policy, to see whether it is a hurdle for the economy, Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala said on Monday.

Thirachai, who took office last week, told reporters he planned to hold talks with the Bank of Thailand (BOT), which would include a review of the core inflation target, currently 0.5-3.0 percent.

The range is generally reviewed each year. It is proposed by the central bank but has to be approved by cabinet.

The talks would look at whether the current target had forced the central bank into rushing to raise interest rates, said Thirachai, who was himself a central bank official for 26 years before moving to head Thailand's financial markets watchdog.

"Higher interest rates are good for curbing inflation but will affect purchasing power," Thirachai said.

"The central bank's monetary policy must be independent, but generally if we hit the accelerator while holding the handbrake, it doesn't make sense," he said.

The new government campaigned on a populist programme that included a big increase in the minimum wage, higher farmgate prices for rice farmers and huge infrastructure projects. If implemented, this could accelerate economic growth but also add to inflationary pressures, economists say.

The BOT is one of Asia's most hawkish central banks. It has raised its policy rate eight times over the past year to 3.25 percent from a record low of 1.25 percent to tame inflationary pressures. It is expected to tighten again at its next review on Aug. 24. .

Annual headline inflation was flat at 4.08 percent in July but core inflation -- which excludes energy and fresh food prices -- was 2.59 percent, near the top end of the target range .

Last month the central bank kept its headline inflation forecast at 3.9 percent for this year but raised its core inflation projection slightly to 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent. It said those forecasts did not fully take into account the policies of the new government. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen and Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)