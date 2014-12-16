BANGKOK Dec 16 Thailand's central bank governor
said on Tuesday there is no plan to take measures to support the
baht at present as it was still moving in line with the
country's economic fundamentals, despite sharp falls in Thai
share prices.
Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said he had
not seen "unusual capital outflows" following the stock
declines, which he saw as temporary.
"We don't think we have to do anything special at the
moment, just monitoring. There is no need to act," he told
reporters. "Looking at the baht, it's still in line with
economic fundamentals."
The baht was barely changed at 32.98/33.02 against
the dollar at 0344 GMT, from 32.975/33.005 on Monday.
The stock market fell more than 3 percent early
Tuesday, extending losses since last week as investors sold
big-cap shares in the energy and bank sectors.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)