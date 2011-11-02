UPDATE 5-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
BANGKOK Nov 2 Thailand will start trading dollar/baht futures by the middle of next year, Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala said on Wednesday, a move that will offer investors a tool to hedge against currency risks.
Thirachai also told reporters after a meeting with Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul that he had asked the central bank to speed up banking liberalisation, which will allow more foreign banks to do business in the country.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russia's Onexim group, which manages assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling a part of its stake in Russian aluminium producer Rusal in an accelerated book building process, two banking sources and one industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
ABIDJAN, Feb 9 Turnover on West Africa's BRVM bourse rose 21 percent to 409 billion CFA francs ($663.96 million) in 2016 on the back of solid economic growth in the region, the stock market's general manager said on Thursday.