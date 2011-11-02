BANGKOK Nov 2 Thailand will start trading dollar/baht futures by the middle of next year, Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala said on Wednesday, a move that will offer investors a tool to hedge against currency risks.

Thirachai also told reporters after a meeting with Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul that he had asked the central bank to speed up banking liberalisation, which will allow more foreign banks to do business in the country.

