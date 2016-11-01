BANGKOK Nov 1 Thailand's cabinet approved construction on Tuesday of three dual-track railway lines worth a combined 55 billion baht ($1.57 billion), part of a larger infrastructure push by the military government as it seeks to boost sluggish economic growth.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has struggled to regain traction more than two years after the army seized power in May 2014 to end prolonged political turmoil, with exports and domestic demand still weak.

The junta has focused on driving investment projects in a bid to lift domestic activity.

The rail lines are among 20 big-ticket infrastructure projects worth 1.4 trillion baht the junta hopes to kick-start before 2018.

"This is an important reform for Thailand's railway network," Kobsak Pootrakool, vice minister at the Prime Minister's Office, told reporters.

The newly-approved lines include a 165 km (102.5 miles) line connecting the central province of Nakhon Pathom and the Thai seaside resort town of Hua Hin, south of Bangkok.

Although the junta has given the green light to many infrastructure projects, only a little amount has been spent.

But Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said in July that infrastructure projects would lift growth to a four-year high of 3.5 percent this year, and to 3.5-4.5 percent in 2017.

The Bank of Thailand has forecast the economy will grow 3.2 percent this year, up from 2.8 percent last year.

The cabinet also approved on Tuesday 62.7 billion baht to develop electrical power systems over the next six years to meet increased demand for electricity in Thailand.

($1 = 35.01) (Reporting By Kitiphong Thaicharoen and Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Orathai Sriring and Jacqueline Wong)