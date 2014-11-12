BANGKOK Nov 12 Thailand's investment agency
said approvals for private investments in January-October were
19 percent below a year earlier, but the pace is picking up and
the 2014 total should exceed the body's target of 700 billion
baht ($21.3 billion).
In a statement on Wednesday, the Board of Investment (BOI)
said it had approved 645 billion baht of projects in the first
10 months of this year.
The statement did not provide a breakdown of applications by
foreign firms and domestic ones. The agency's website says that
in January-September, foreign applications valued at 268 billon
baht - 26 percent lower than a year earlier - were approved.
In 2013, the agency approved total applications worth 1.03
trillion baht. This year, interest in investment has been hit by
Thailand's prolonged political turmoil. The army took power in
May in a bid to end tensions and get the battered economy on
track.
The BOI said that of 1,206 projects approved this year, 187
were in October, the most of any month. The projects approved
last month had a combined value of 55.8 billion baht, it said.
"The number of approved investment applications in October
signifies that both Thai and foreign investors are increasingly
interested in investing," BOI secretary-general Udom
Wongviwatchai said in the statement.
Most of the investment applications this year were from
autoparts, medical equipment, power plant and renewable energy,
including 1,057 projects worth over 102 billion baht, the board
said.
(1 US dollar = 32.81 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Writing by Pairat
Temphairojana; Edited by Richard Borsuk)