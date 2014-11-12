BANGKOK Nov 12 Thailand's investment agency said approvals for private investments in January-October were 19 percent below a year earlier, but the pace is picking up and the 2014 total should exceed the body's target of 700 billion baht ($21.3 billion).

In a statement on Wednesday, the Board of Investment (BOI) said it had approved 645 billion baht of projects in the first 10 months of this year.

The statement did not provide a breakdown of applications by foreign firms and domestic ones. The agency's website says that in January-September, foreign applications valued at 268 billon baht - 26 percent lower than a year earlier - were approved.

In 2013, the agency approved total applications worth 1.03 trillion baht. This year, interest in investment has been hit by Thailand's prolonged political turmoil. The army took power in May in a bid to end tensions and get the battered economy on track.

The BOI said that of 1,206 projects approved this year, 187 were in October, the most of any month. The projects approved last month had a combined value of 55.8 billion baht, it said.

"The number of approved investment applications in October signifies that both Thai and foreign investors are increasingly interested in investing," BOI secretary-general Udom Wongviwatchai said in the statement.

Most of the investment applications this year were from autoparts, medical equipment, power plant and renewable energy, including 1,057 projects worth over 102 billion baht, the board said.

(1 US dollar = 32.81 Thai baht) (Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Edited by Richard Borsuk)