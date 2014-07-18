BANGKOK, July 18 Thailand's Board of Investment
(BOI) approved applications on Friday for 15 industrial projects
worth 51.53 billion baht ($1.6 billion) as the authorities
accelerated the approval process after delays caused by months
of political turmoil.
Last month, after a military government seized power in May
and restored order, the BOI approved applications for 18
projects worth about 120 billion baht ($3.7 billion).
Military ruler General Prayuth Chan-ocha chaired the meeting
on Friday.
The latest projects to be approved include a plant worth 9.7
billion baht where Auto Alliance (Thailand) Co Ltd, a joint
venture between Ford Motor and Mazda Motor Corp,
can produce 158,000 environmentally friendly vehicles a year.
The BOI also granted investment privileges for three
power-producing projects and six wind-energy plants.
($1 = 32.16 baht)
(Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing
by Alan Raybould)