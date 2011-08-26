(Attaches to alert)

BANGKOK Aug 26 Thailand's Energy Ministry will temporarily remove a levy on certain fuel to bring down retail prices, the energy minister said on Friday.

The removal will cut the retail price of 91-octane by 7.17 baht per litre, 95-octane petrol by 8.02 baht and diesel by 3 baht from Saturday, Pichai Naripthaphan told reporters after a meeting of the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC).

The measure was one of the new government's promises during the election campaign. . (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)