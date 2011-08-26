(Adds details)

BANGKOK Aug 26 Thailand's Energy Ministry will temporarily remove a levy on certain fuel to bring down retail prices, the energy minister said on Friday.

The removal will cut the retail price of 91-octane by 7.17 baht per litre, 95-octane petrol by 8.02 baht and diesel by 3 baht from Saturday, Pichai Naripthaphan told reporters after a meeting of the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC).

The measure was one of the new government's promises during the election campaign. .

Pichai said the levy would be removed for up to one year because the government wanted to reduce costs for consumers.

The removal of the levy on the three types of fuel would lower contributions to a national oil fund by 3 billion baht ($100 million) each month. Pichai did not say how the government would make up for the loss.

The oil fund uses money from oil product sales to partly finance heavy subsidies for E-85, E-20, NGV and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) used for cooking, industrial and vehicle fuels.

The oil fund has already been drained and was last month running a debt of 22 billion baht. ($1 = 29.985 Thai Baht)