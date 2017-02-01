BANGKOK Feb 1 Thai banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) are expected to fall over the next six months as the economy is improving, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

A rise last year in NPLs reflected economic conditions that are worse than current ones, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.

"So over the next six months, NPLs will improve... It's banks' cycle. That's why we are trying to get the economy fully recovering," said Apisak, who was former Krung Thai Bank chief.

The minister gave no numbers on NPL levels. At the end of September, they accounted for 2.89 percent of total Thai lending up from 2.55 percent at the end of 2015, central bank data showed.

Market leader Bangkok Bank said its NPLs were at 3.2 percent of lending at the end of 2016, up from 2.8 percent at end-2015.

The finance ministry has forecast economic growth at 3.6 percent this year and 3.2 percent for 2016. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)