BANGKOK Feb 1 Thai banks' non-performing loans
(NPLs) are expected to fall over the next six months as the
economy is improving, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
A rise last year in NPLs reflected economic conditions that
are worse than current ones, Finance Minister Apisak
Tantivorawong told reporters.
"So over the next six months, NPLs will improve... It's
banks' cycle. That's why we are trying to get the economy fully
recovering," said Apisak, who was former Krung Thai Bank
chief.
The minister gave no numbers on NPL levels. At the end of
September, they accounted for 2.89 percent of total Thai lending
up from 2.55 percent at the end of 2015, central bank data
showed.
Market leader Bangkok Bank said its NPLs were at
3.2 percent of lending at the end of 2016, up from 2.8 percent
at end-2015.
The finance ministry has forecast economic growth at 3.6
percent this year and 3.2 percent for 2016.
