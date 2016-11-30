* Oct factory output +0.1 pct y/y vs 0.75 pct in Reuters poll * Gains in cosmetics, chemicals, petroleum, air conditioners * Oct capacity utilisation 65.40 vs Sept's revised 65.46 pct * Jan-Oct output +0.1 pct y/y * 2016 output seen +0.5 pct, +1 pct next year - ministry BANGKOK, Nov 30 Thailand's industrial output rose for a third straight month in October, buoyed by demand for cosmetics, chemicals and petroleum, but the gain was much smaller than expected, suggesting the recovery remains fragile. The Industry Ministry said on Wednesday its manufacturing production index (MPI) in October was up 0.1 percent from a year earlier. A Reuters poll had forecast a rise of 0.75 percent. In September, output rose a revised 1.13 percent from a year earlier, rather than the 0.6 percent increase reported earlier after August's 3.18 percent gain. Industrial goods accounted for 80 percent of total exports in October, which surprisingly slumped 4.2 percent from the year before, customs data showed earlier. Shipments are worth about two-thirds of the economy. Capacity utilisation was 65.40 percent in October after a revised 65.46 percent in September. Exports have contracted in the past three years, frustrating the junta's efforts to revive Southeast Asia's second-largest economy since taking power in May 2014 to end prolonged street protests. Last week, the state planning agency predicted exports would be flat this year, rather than fall 1.9 percent as previously projected. It expected the economy to grow 3.2 percent this year, up from 2.8 percent last year. Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) Month Oct Sept Aug July June % change y/y +0.1 +1.13* +3.18 -4.99 +1.37 % change m/m -0.79 +1.29** +3.38 -5.47 -1.93 *revised from +0.6 pct on-year **revised from +0.75 pct on-month (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)