* March factory output -0.53 pct y/y vs -1.65 pct in Reuters poll * Weaker production of autos and jewellery * Capacity utilisation at 67.09 pct vs Feb's revised 59.97 pct * Q1 factory output +0.1 pct y/y BANGKOK, April 28 Thailand's industrial output declined for a second straight month, less than expected, due to weaker production of autos and jewellery, suggesting the economic recovery remains fragile. The Industry Ministry said on Friday its manufacturing production index (MPI) in March dropped 0.53 percent from a year earlier. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 1.65 percent. In February, the index fell a revised 1.09 percent from a year earlier. Capacity utilisation at factories rose to 67.09 percent in March from a revised 59.97 percent in February. Industrial goods accounted for 80 percent of total exports, which jumped 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier despite falling car exports, customs data showed. Exports, which account for about two-thirds of Thailand's economy, are traditionally a key driver of the country's growth. The Bank of Thailand has forecast the economy will grow 3.4 percent this year and exports to increase 2.2 percent. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 3.2 percent last year. Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) Month Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct % change y/y -0.53 -1.09* +2.19 +0.54 +3.88 -0.02 % change m/m +12.13 -0.50* +3.91 -3.61 +2.13 -0.89 *Revised from -1.5 pct y/y **Revised from -0.91 pct m/m (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sam Holmes)