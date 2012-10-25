(Adds detail, economists' comments)

* Sept output -13.68 pct y/y vs -9.9 pct in Reuters poll

* Output seen up 5-6 pct in 2012 and 3.5-4.5 pct in 2013 - ministry

* Sept was 4th straight month of declining output y/y

* Most economists see no change in monetary policy for now

By Orathai Sriring and Boontiwa Wichakul

BANGKOK, Oct 25 Thai factory output in September fell a bigger-than-expected 13.68 percent from a year earlier as the global slowdown hit demand for exports and pushed down production, but the ministry still expects output to rise 5-6 percent for all of 2012.

Output in January-September was 6.3 percent below the same period of 2011.

Most economists said the central bank may not need to cut its policy interest rate for now as output is likely to bounce back in the fourth quarter of this year, although that will only be because of a very low base in the same period of 2011, when the flooding battered industry.

"We will definitely see a year-on-year rise in Q4 because of last year's floods and plant shutdowns," Nattapon Nattasomboon, director general of the ministry's office of industrial economics, told a briefing.

Factory output has fallen every month since June, with the year-on-year declines coming just at the time that normal Thai industrial capacity was restored after devastating flooding in late 2011..

The floods swamped big industrial zones in October 2011, badly hit cars and electronics firms - many of them big exporters. Thailand is a regional hub and export base for top international car makers and producers of hard disk drives.

In September, there was particular weakness in hard disk drives, electronics, frozen food and textile but production of cars, petroleum and cement was higher than a year earlier, the Industry Ministry said.

The 13.68 percent on-year drop in September output compared with a forecast contraction of 9.9 percent in a Reuters poll, and with a revised 11.16 percent fall in August.

On a month-on-month basis, output was down 0.51 percent in September after a revised 2.40 percent fall in August, the ministry said.

For 2013, the ministry expected manufacturing output to rise 3.5-4.5 percent, but the global economic slowdown remained a major concern.

"The lackluster global economy will continue to pose a challenge for exports and manufacturing," said Singapore-based economist Eugene Leow of DBS Bank.

Also on Thursday, Singapore announced that industrial production fell 2.5 percent in September from a year ago, much worse than the 1.9 percent rise that was the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

On Wednesday, Thailand reported a surprising 0.2 percent increase in September exports from a year earlier. But exports are likely to remain crimped because of poor global conditions.

Output tracks exports as industrial goods account for 65 percent of total shipments, which are each year equal to more than 60 percent of Thailand's economy.

On Oct. 17, the Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee (MPC) surprisingly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent to shore up domestic demand in the face of the weak export outlook. That was the latest change since January, when it eased monetary policy to help business get through the floods.

The central bank has said it will again reduce its already scaled-down export growth forecast of 7 percent for 2012. Also, its 2013 economic growth projection could be cut from 5 percent when it releases new forecasts on Friday.

But it has still expected the economy to expand 5.7 percent this year, as forecast. Due to the floods, growth was just 0.1 percent in 2011.

The MPC will next review monetary policy on Nov. 28, this year's last session.

Thailand "will prefer to retain policy buffer and not cut rates any further after the recent unexpected move," said Radhika Rao, an economist at Forecast in Singapore. (Additional reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Richard Borsuk)