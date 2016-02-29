* Jan output -3.3 pct y/y vs -0.2 pct in Reuters poll

* Fall in Jan output y/y the deepest since Nov 2014

* C.bank Jan consumption index -1.6 pct m/m, investment flat

* Momentum weakens as temporary factors fade - c.bank (Adds central bank data, comments)

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, Feb 29 Thailand's industrial output fell more than expected in January and at the sharpest pace in more than a year, while private consumption slipped, showing the economy continues to struggle amid weak global and domestic demand.

Stubbornly weak exports and domestic spending have been a big drag on Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. The junta has struggled to revive demand since seizing power in May 2041 to end months of political unrest.

The Industry Ministry said on Monday its manufacturing production index in January contracted 3.3 percent from a year earlier after December's revised 1.4 percent gain. A Reuters poll predicted a 0.2 percent drop.

Falling commodity prices and drought have hit farmers. While government spending and tourism are picking up, some big infrastructure projects have yet to get started.

"The weak external environment is expected to remain as one of Thailand's key drags to economic growth," said Barnabas Gan, an economist at OCBC in Singapore.

But a pickup in consumption from a year earlier means Gan expects the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to keep its interest rates unchanged at its next policy meeting on March 23.

Consumption remains far from robust. On Monday, the central bank said its index for private consumption, which makes up half of the economy, dropped 1.6 percent in January from December, while an investment index was flat.

"The momentum of the Thai economy has weakened somewhat as the impact of temporary factors has subsided," the BOT said, referring to year-end accelerated car purchases and household spending.

FRAGILE RECOVERY

The economy grew 2.8 percent last year, up from 0.8 percent in 2014, but its recovery remains fragile.

In December, the central bank predicted 2016 economic growth of 3.5 percent, with flat exports. It is likely to reduce those forecasts when it gives new projections next month.

January's decline in output was led by lower production of autos and electronics. Car production slipped 11.7 percent in January on the year but car exports rose 1.4 percent.

The auto sector accounts for about 10 percent of GDP. Thailand is a regional manufacturing and export hub for global automakers and major makers of hard drives.

Industrial goods account for nearly 80 percent of total exports, which tumbled 8.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the fastest pace of decline in more than four years.

Capacity utilisation in January rose slightly to 63.93 percent from 62.89 percent in December. (Editing by Sam Holmes and Richard Borsuk)