* July factory output -5.1 pct y/y vs +0.1 pct in Reuters
poll
* Weakness in production of cars, car parts, apparel,
plastics
* July capacity utilisation 62.34 pct vs June's revised 66.7
pct
* Shippers urge c.bank to act on strong baht
(Updates milestone)
By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Pairat Temphairojana
BANGKOK, Aug 30 Thailand's July industrial
output unexpectedly fell at the sharpest pace in 20 months as
the export-dependent economy continues to struggle in the face
of sluggish demand at home and abroad.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has yet to regain a
firm footing more than two years after the military took power
in May 2014 to end prolonged street protests.
Exports have long been weak and domestic demand is
restrained by high household debt. While government spending and
tourism have helped activity, big public works have been slow to
get started.
The Industry Ministry said on Tuesday its manufacturing
production index (MPI) in July contracted 5.1 percent from a
year earlier, the biggest drop since November 2014.
That compared with a 0.1 percent rise predicted by
economists in a Reuters poll and June's revised 1.37 percent
gain.
Ministry official Verasak Supprasert said July's decline
should be temporary due to long holidays that month and a high
base of comparison last year, when firms launched new models of
pick-up trucks.
"We think it's only one month. Output should rise again in
the remaining months," he said.
Thailand is a regional production and export hub for global
automakers, with the sector accounting for 10 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP).
In July, annual car production fell 8.4 percent and car
parts dropped 12.6 percent, while apparel output slumped 25
percent and plastics slipped 17 percent.
Capacity utilisation in July fell to 62.34 percent, its
lowest since April, from June's revised 66.7 percent.
Industrial goods account for 80 percent of total shipments
and larger-than-expected July export and import declines had
suggested output may surprise on the downside.
Economist Thammarat Kittisiripat of KT-Zmico Securities in
Bangkok said exports will continue to drag on manufacturing.
Exports have contracted in each of the past three years. The
central bank has forecast shipments will fall 2.5 percent this
year, while it expects the economy to expand 3.1 percent. The
economy grew 2.8 percent last year.
A strong baht has added to exporters' headaches. It
was at 34.56 per dollar on Tuesday, hovering around its highest
in 13 months.
The Naitonal Shippers' Council on Tuesday urged the central
bank to ensure the currency will not go beyond 34.5 per dollar,
or "there's no way out for us," vice president Vallop
Vitanakorntold told reporters.
(Additional reporting and writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing
by Kim Coghill)