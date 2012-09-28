(Adds Aug consumption and investment data, comments)

* Aug output -11.32 pct y/y vs -7.0 pct in Reuters poll

* Big fall in output for electronics, computer parts

* Some economists say output data raises chance of rate cut

* Others think strong domestic side means rate to hold

By Orathai Sriring and Boontiwa Wichakul

BANGKOK, Sept 28 Thai factory output in August fell a bigger-than expected 11.32 percent from a year earlier, due to faltering global demand, which some economists said raises the chances the central bank could cut interest rates to help business.

But central bank data issued later on Friday showed consumption in August showed month-on-month as well as on-year growth, and its index on private investment was 14 percent higher than in August 2011, before Thailand was battered by severe floods. Other economists believe the policy interest rate will remain on hold all year.

A government official, after release of the dismal output data, said September will be another month of shrinking production, perhaps as bad as August.

The weak factory data "shows that the chance of a Bank of Thailand rate cut rises significantly," Nuchjarin Panarode, an economist at Capital Nomura Securities.

August was the third straight month in which output in Southeast Asia's second biggest economy fell from a year earlier. The latest tumble was the biggest, worse than the 7.0 percent drop forecast in a Reuters poll.

The slide in output comes as export-driven Thailand has restored its industrial capacity following devastating floods in late 2011.

Weak global demand is battering Asian economies that depend on exports. Also on Friday, South Korea reported its third straight month-on-month contraction in output, while Japan announced that factory output was at a 15-month low in August.

For Thailand, "output is likely to fall again in September, probably close to August's figure," Hathai Uthai, deputy director general of the ministry's Office of Industrial Economics, told a news conference.

"We had expected production to be positive in the third quarter but it was not, because of Europe's debt problems. However, we expect it will be positive in the fourth quarter due to a low base last year," he said.

The 11.32 percent fall in August output follows a revised 5.49 percent contraction in July and a 9.6 fall in June.

ELECTRONICS BAD, AUTOS GOOD

On a monthly basis, factory production was down 2.57 percent in August after a revised 2.02 percent decline in July and 3.5 percent drop in June, the Industry Ministry said.

Production of electronics fell 24.6 percent in August from a year earlier, while output of computer parts dropped 38.4 percent. But auto output rose 41.2 percent in August from the same month of 2011 due to large pending orders from the time flooding halted production, the ministry said.

The floods caused economic devastation in the last quarter of 2011. In October, it forced seven big industrial estates to close. Cars and electronics firms - many of them big exporters - were the worst hit. Thailand is a regional hub and export base for the world's car makers and producers of hard disk drives.

Most affected firms have resumed production, with the auto sector now fully operational.

Some economists said the August output numbers could steer the central bank to lower interest rates.

Eugene Leow, an economist at DBS Bank in Singapore, said "There are risks of rate cuts especially if the export numbers continue to deteriorate. In any case, monetary policy will stay accommodative through the next four quarters as downside risks to growth loom."

Santitarn Sathirathai, an economist at Credit Suisse in Singapore, said he believes that GDP will contract in the third quarter from the second.

That raises the probability of a cut by central bank but the Bank of Thailand "has recently raised the hurdle for another cut by explicitly stating that a rate reduction will not help much and may be risky for the financial sector," Santitarn said.

Others are also doubtful of a rate cut, as they expect growth to stay reasonably high.

The central bank said on Friday that despite the weak external sector, overall economic stability remained sound.

Its private investment index was down 1.8 percent month-on-month in August. Consumption was up 4.1 percent year-on-year and by 0.5 percent from July. Tourist arrivals rose 11.8 percent in August from a year before.

"The growing private consumption shows that domestic demand continues to maintain momentum and this will alleviate the impact of external uncertainties," said Pimonwan Mahujchariyawong, an economist at Kasikorn Research Center.

READY TO CUT IF NEEDED

The central bank left its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent this month for a fifth meeting after making two cuts in November and January to help firms recover from the worst flooding in half a century.

The next policy meeting is Oct. 17. The central bank has said it is ready to cut it if needed. However, BOT Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said this week that cutting rates to support growth could undermine financial stability as credit expansion was already strong.

The central bank has said the economy could expand 5.7 percent this year due to strong domestic demand after 2011 growth of just 0.1 percent due to the floods.

The finance ministry this week trimmed its economic growth forecast to 5.5 percent from 5.7 percent.

The Thai central bank said on Wednesday it planned to trim its scaled-down export growth forecast of 7 percent for this year, compared with a 13.1 percent rise last year.

Customs data on Tuesday showed exports fell for a third month, declining a bigger-than-expected 6.95 percent in August from a year earlier.

Industrial goods account for about 65 percent of Thailand's total exports, which are each year equal to more than 60 percent of the economy. (Additional reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Amy Lefevre and Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Richard Borsuk)