* Oct output up 36.12 pct y/y vs +29.8 pct in Reuters poll
* Annual output rise was 1st since May; low base explains
* Most economists see no monetary policy change on Wed
(Adds detail, comments)
BANGKOK, Nov 27 Thai factory output in October
rose for the first time in five months, thanks to comparison
with a low, flood-hit base a year earlier, and was robust enough
to back expectations that the central bank will keep interest
rates unchanged on Wednesday.
Output in October was 36.12 percent higher than a year
earlier, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday. In September,
factory output contracted by a revised 15.9 percent.
Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast an October
increase of 29.8 percent. A big jump in the number - the first
gain in factory output since May - was expected because October
2011 was when devastating floods started battering Thailand's
big industrial zones.
October also brought the first month-on-month output rise
since May. On an unadjusted basis, it was up 0.28 percent
compared with September, when it fell 0.51 percent, the ministry
said.
The data came a day before the central bank's policy
committee meets. Most economists believe the committee will
leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged on
Wednesday to see the impact of a surprise 25 basis point cut
last month to 2.75 percent.
"We maintain our view that no rate cut is necessary as
domestic demand is very strong," said Kampon Adireksombat, an
economist with Tisco Securities.
"The low base will pan out for a few months, but we also see
a very strong expansion in vehicle manufacturing as many car
buyers are waiting for their cars to be delivered," he said.
"Car makers should enjoy this extra demand until the first half
of next year."
Car sales are extra-buoyant at present, relative to a year
earlier, thanks to the floods and to government tax breaks given
after them for first-time buyers. The tax breaks will end on
Dec. 31.
Thai car sales in October soared 233 percent from a year
before. Auto production is expected to hit a record 2.2 million
in 2012, up 51 percent from 2011, according to the Federation of
Thai Industries.
In October, annual output gains were led by cars,
electronics, electrical appliances, beer and petroleum, the
ministry said.
OUTPUT SEEN PICKING UP IN H2
The ministry has said it expects factory output to rise 5-6
percent this year and 3.5-4.5 percent in 2013 but global woes
remain the key risk. Output dropped 9.3 percent in 2011 due to
the floods.
While the low base from the floods will also lift on-year
production numbers for November and December, weak global
conditions will continue to be a drag for now.
"We expect production to improve clearly in the second half
of next year as the impact of Europe's crisis should ease,"
Hathai Uthai, deputy director general of the ministry's Office
of Industrial Economics, told a news conference.
"Most flood-hit factories are back to normal but it will
take time for some markers of hard disk drives to restart as
some have relocated or sold business after the floods," he said.
Although normal capacity was restored, some firms are still
not running at full capacity due to soft demand for exports,
much of which are industrial goods.
Output data tracks that of exports, which are equal to more
than 60 percent of Thailand's gross domestic product each year.
Customs data showed exports jumped 15.6 percent in October
year-on-year, less than expected from the low 2011 base, which
indicated the slowing global economy is still hurting overseas
demand..
Many of the flood-hit care and electronics firms are
exporters. Thailand is a regional hub and export base for top
global car makers and producers of hard disk drives.
