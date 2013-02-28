* Consumption, investment up in January

* Jan factory output +10.1 pct y/y but just +0.2 pct m/m

* Base effect amplifies y/y growth; global demand remains tepid

* Most economists see no monetary policy change in near term (Adds c.bank data, economists' comments)

By Orathai Sriring and Boontiwa Wichakul

BANGKOK, Feb 28 Thailand's economy remains solid as domestic demand expands, offsetting the impact of soft global demand on factory output and exports, and economists said the central bank would probably keep interest rates on hold in coming months.

The central bank said on Thursday private consumption rose 6.8 percent in January from a year earlier and 2.0 percent from the previous month, due in large part to car purchases as people took advantage of a government subsidy for first-time buyers.

Private investment rose 22 percent from a year earlier and 0.6 percent from December, boosted by spending on machinery and equipment to enhance productivity and expand capacity plus investment in construction, it said.

"Growth still looks firm because domestic demand has expanded steadily and the momentum should continue into the first half of this year. It may slow in the latter half so the focus will have to be on exports then," said economist Thanomsri Fungarunrung at Phatra Securities.

Data earlier on Thursday showed industrial output - which tracks exports - was barely changed in January from December, reflecting the weakness of global demand for Thai goods. But economists said domestic demand should continue to fuel economic growth..

Compared with a year earlier, factory output rose 10.1 percent in January because of the low base after floods devastated industry in late 2011. That was below the 11.7 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and compared with a revised 23.0 percent increase in December.

On a monthly basis, unadjusted output inched up 0.12 percent after a revised fall of 6.56 percent in December.

The Industry Ministry said the year-on-year output growth was helped by a 72.4 percent jump in car production and a 36.6 percent rise in air-conditioner production.

The government subsidy for first-time car buyers ended on Dec. 31 but processing delays meant the take-up of cars and therefore production spilled into this year.

Thailand is a regional hub and export base for top global car makers and is the world's number two producer of computer hard disk drives.

SLUGGISH GLOBAL GROWTH

Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy has had to contend with sluggish global growth, with demand for its exports in recession-hit Europe especially weak.

Although flood-hit firms are back to normal, overall capacity utilisation was only 67.05 percent in January, up slightly from 63.50 percent in December, ministry data showed.

The ministry has forecast output to rise 3.5-4.5 percent this year after just 2.51 percent in 2012 due to weak exports and the flood Impact in late 2011.

The economy grew a faster-than-expected 6.4 percent in 2012, as strong domestic demand helped offset weakness in trade.

Exports in January were flat compared with December but rose 16 percent from a low comparative base last year while imports surged 41 percent, resulting in a record trade deficit of $5.49 billion, customs-cleared data showed on Wednesday. Shipments each year are equal to more than 60 percent of the economy.

"The trade balance was artificially distorted by purchases of airplanes and gold and we do not see the policy makers losing any sleep over the numbers," said economist Chester Liaw of Forecast Pte in Singapore.

A strong baht has added to the problems of exporters, prompting the government to call for an interest rate cut to stem "hot money" inflows, which have pushed the currency up 2.7 percent against the dollar this year.

But the Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee left the policy rate on hold on Feb. 20, saying 2013 economic growth could be better than its 4.9 percent forecast..

Most economists expect the policy rate to remain unchanged in the near term but some think it could go higher due to inflation risks. (Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Alan Raybould)