* Consumption index up marginally, investment one flat

* Jan factory output -1.3 pct y/y, down a 22nd straight month

* Car production rises, but that of hard-drives tumbles

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, Feb 27 Thai factory output fell for a 22nd straight month in January, providing further evidence that the economy continues to struggle.

Nine months after the army seized power to end political unrest, the military government has been unable to get Thailand's two major growth engines - exports and domestic demand - into higher gear.

On Friday, the Industry Ministry said factory output in January fell 1.31 percent from a year earlier, twice the 0.65 percent drop forecast in a Reuters poll.

January's result extended the streak during which output has been lower on an annual basis to 22 months. The latest fall reflects still-stumbling exports, which unexpectedly contracted 3.5 percent in January from a year earlier.

Also on Friday, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said its index of private consumption in January rose 0.2 percent from the previous month, while one for private investment was flat.

"Domestic private spending was flat as consumers remained cautious about spending and businesses still awaited clarity on economic recovery and government's infrastructure investment," the central bank said.

The BOT reviews monetary policy on March 11. A business federation is calling for a cut in the 2.0 percent policy rate but most analysts expect a hold as the central bank feels a cut won't help the economy much.

Santitarn Sathirathai, senior economist with Credit Suisse in Singapore, said the streak of factory output declines indicates structural problems and "is a sign Thailand is losing competitiveness in some of the key manufacturing sectors".

HARD TIMES FOR HARD-DRIVES

Thailand is a regional hub for global automakers. In one January bright spot, car production had its first annual increase in 19 months, up 2.3 percent.

Still, that gain is from a low January 2014 base, and domestic car sales last month declined 13 percent on the year.

Production of hard-drives, a key export, fell 9.6 percent from a year earlier while electrical output dropped 14 percent.

With commodity prices and global demand expected to remain soft this year, Thailand's export and production sectors will weigh on the economy, putting more pressure on the government to ramp up infrastructure spending to shore up growth.

Exports shrank in both 2013 and 2014, and the central bank predicts they will increase only 1 percent this year.

January's capacity utilisation in industry was 60.87 percent, up slightly from a revised 59.77 percent in December.

(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)