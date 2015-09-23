BANGKOK, Sept 23 Thailand expects to finalise measures in two weeks to help the property sector, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters on Wednesday without elaborating, as the government seeks to help developers facing sluggish domestic demand.

The economy is struggling to regain traction after the military seized power in May 2014 to end political unrest, as exports and consumption have remained weak.

Earlier this month, the junta announced stimulus packages to help small firms and rural areas. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring)