BANGKOK, April 17 Thailand's "very low" interest rate is not a barrier to economic recovery but if a shock worsens the economy it is possible policy could be eased again, an independent member of the country's monetary policy committee said.

Veerathai Santiprabhob, an economist appointed to the seven-member committee in November, also said he believes Thailand's high level of household debt to gross domestic product has peaked, and will drop from 85.9 percent.

But he said the economy does not have a "clear bright spot" emerging this year, and he is concerned Thailand has "fallen out" of investors' radar screens.

Veerathai, one of four policy committee members not from the Bank of Thailand, made the comments in an interview with Reuters late Thursday.

The policy committee unexpectedly voted 4-3 to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent on March 11. It was the first rate change in a year.

How individual members vote is never disclosed. Analysts believe Veerathai voted for the rate cut. The committee next meets on April 29.

In the future, "if there is a shock that occurs and the economic signs become worse, there is a chance that we will ease if it is needed," he said without elaborating on possible scenarios that could result in easing.

Eleven months after the army seized power, the Thai government is still struggling to revive Southeast Asia's second largest economy, which grew 0.7 percent in 2014.

The government, which has been trying to lift spending, has forecast 4 percent growth this year.

CLEAR INVESTMENT STRATEGY

Veerathai said it is a "myth" that public investment flows alone can stimulate the economy.

A central bank index on private consumption, which accounts for half of the economy, rose only 0.1 percent in February from January. Its index of private investment slipped 0.1 percent.

"The restructuring of the economy is more than just the interest rates but it's about clear investment strategy, the logistics, government policies and a new industry we would like to build on," he said.

The factors that will boost private investment are clear 4G auctions, special economic zones, energy reforms, and infrastructure development by the government.

While tourism has improved, it's mostly due to more visitors from China and "we still haven't seen a clear pick-up with tourists from other nations," he said.

Veerathai said the level of household debt shouldn't rise, and "it should now even be in the down phase."