* Anti-graft drive slows slows government spending

* Junta cracks whip to get bureaucrats spending

* Growth could slow further if govt spends below budget

By Orathai Sriring

BANGKOK, May 19 A year after toppling a big-spending government, the Thai junta's war on corruption has made civil servants fearful of spending the amounts needed to jolt Southeast Asia's second largest economy out of a rut.

The export-dependent economy is suffering as its top trade partner China grows at its slowest pace in 25 years. Domestic consumption is also hobbled as Thai households are saddled with record-high debt.

That has put the onus on government spending to drive growth. But the needed investment spending remains slow due to bureaucrats fear of taking decisions, because of the campaign against graft.

"We need to review things many times before signing them off, nobody wants to take a risk," one civil engineer working for the government in the northern province of Udon Thani told Reuters.

"The generals want to know everything and want things to be done quickly but their regulations are tough," the engineer said, requesting anonymity due to sensitivity over sounding critical of the government.

"If there is anything wrong, we will be in jail."

Thailand downgraded its economic forecasts on Monday by 0.5 percentage points to 3.0 to 4.0 percent for the year, but the country's central bank governor told Reuters on Friday that even 3 percent expansion in 2015 would be "a challenge."

If spending falls short, the country is likely to see growth targets slashed further, economists say.

Government investment spending was also needed to boost confidence and encourage more private investment, said Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul. But the drive to clean up government has had unintentional consequences, he said.

"Civil servants are a bit tense with this anti-corruption mechanism," Prasarn said.

By April 24, nearly seven months into the fiscal year, the government had spent just 35.3 percent of its 450 billion baht ($13.49 billion) investment budget, Budget Bureau data shows.

That compares with October-April's 40.6 percent a year earlier, when the previous civilian government had been paralysed for months as protests shut down state offices. The coup had aimed to get both the government and the economy moving again.

The junta has warned senior officials of penalties for failing to meet spending targets, has demanded progress reports every 15 days, and has halved the time it takes to process an online auction for a government supply contract.

But after investment spending jumped more than 10 percentage points in March, it slowed to just 4 percentage points in April 1-24.

The sharp fall in oil prices, while a boon to an economy dependent on energy imports, also slowed spending as suppliers were asked to revise contracts to reflect lower energy costs.

"It took months to negotiate with contractors then," said Manas Jamveha, head of the Comptroller General's Department, whose team is tasked with chasing slow-spending officials.

The central bank made two interest rate cuts in March and April to help counter the economic malaise. It also liberalised capital flows to help temper the impact of a strong baht on exports. But that alone was insufficient, ANZ said in a research note on Monday.

"Risk of economic growth slippage is high if planned fiscal spending and investments do not materialise," ANZ said. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

($1 = 33.36 baht)