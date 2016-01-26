* Villages can apply to get 500,000 baht for programmes
* Rural areas have been hit by drought, poor crop prices
BANGKOK Jan 26 Thailand's cabinet approved a 35
billion baht ($972.22 million) programme aimed at boosting the
struggling rural economy, its deputy commerce minister said on
Tuesday.
Villages can apply to receive up to 500,000 baht each to
improve farm production and efficiency, according to a statement
by the government. Funds would be disbursed over six months
once approved, it said.
On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said
the programme was intended to strengthen the grassroots economy.
Deputy Commerce Minister Suvit Maesincee said the 35 billion
baht would go toward "building and developing communities".
Helping the rural economy, which has been hit hard by
drought and low crop prices, is a priority for the military
government, which took power following a May 2014 coup.
The government this month announced measures to aid
desperate rubber farmers, who have been hurt by a fall in global
prices.
Keen not to shut out Thailand's largely rural electorate, it
has also approved subsidies for rice farmers.
Since taking power, the military has been unable to move
Southeast Asia's economy forward as pivotal exports and domestic
demand remain sluggish.
In September, the government approved injecting 136 billion
baht into rural areas for loans to farmers and funding for small
projects.
($1 = 35.9100 baht)
