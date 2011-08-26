BANGKOK Aug 26 Thailand's Energy Ministry will consider cutting the retail price of some fuel, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said on Friday.

She told reporters the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC) had been asked to look at the details. She did not elaborate.

Yingluck said after the meeting with the NEPC to consider the Energy Ministry's plan to reduce the Oil Fund levy on 91 and 95 petrol and diesel to help ease the cost of living.

This measure is one the government's promises during election campaigns. .

