UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
BANGKOK Aug 26 Thailand's Energy Ministry will consider cutting the retail price of some fuel, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said on Friday.
She told reporters the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC) had been asked to look at the details. She did not elaborate.
Yingluck said after the meeting with the NEPC to consider the Energy Ministry's plan to reduce the Oil Fund levy on 91 and 95 petrol and diesel to help ease the cost of living.
This measure is one the government's promises during election campaigns. .
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jason Szep)
ABUJA, Feb 9 More than 700 people took to the streets in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday to protest against the government's economic policy in a sign of mounting public anger in the oil producer grappling with recession.