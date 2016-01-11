BANGKOK Jan 11 Thai tourism revenue is forecast at 2.4 trillion baht ($66.12 billion) in 2016, Thailand's tourism minister said on Monday, up from an earlier projection of 2.3 trillion baht.

Tourism accounts for about 10 percent of the country's GDP and has been one of the few bright spots for Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

"This year we expect to make 2.4 trillion baht from the previous target of 2.3 trillion baht. We will forcus on domestic and ASEAN markets," Tourism Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul told reporters, referring to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Thailand's tourism ministry says it expects 32 million visitors to Thailand this year.

The central bank predicts the economy will grow 3.5 percent this year, due to government stimulus measures and tourism. ($1 = 36.3000 baht) (Reporting By Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Kim Coghill)