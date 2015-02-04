BANGKOK Feb 4 The number of tourists arriving in Thailand rose for the fourth straight month in January, up 15.9 percent from a year earlier, continuing to recover after an army coup in May ended months of street protests.

Foreign tourists were 2.65 million in January and generated about 120 billion baht ($3.7 billion) in revenue, Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said in a statement.

The strong performance was attributed to growth in tourist arrivals at international airports across the country, with China being the biggest market, she said.

($1 = 32.59 Thai baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)