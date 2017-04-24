* March exports +9.2 pct y/y vs +1.90 pct in Reuters poll * March imports +19.3 pct y/y vs +9.55 pct seen in poll * March trade surplus $1.62 bln vs $1.72 bln surplus in poll * Q1 exports +4.9 pct y/y, imports +14.8 pct y/y BANGKOK, April 24 Thailand's customs-cleared exports surged well above expectations in March, after declining in the previous month, helped by strong demand for rubber and computers, in an encouraging sign for the export-dependent economy still trying to gain a firmer footing. Exports jumped 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier after February's 2.8 percent drop, commerce ministry data showed on Monday. A Reuters poll expected an annual rise of 1.90 percent in March. Shipments are worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. A global economic recovery and higher oil prices boosted Thai exports in March, said Pimchanok Vonkhorporn of the Commerce Ministry at a briefing. "Demand from China and India was a record," she said. The commerce ministry aims for export growth of 5 percent this year after a rise of 0.45 percent in 2016, the first annual growth increase in four years. Imports in March also beat expectations with a 19.3 percent surge from a year earlier, compared with the forecast of a 9.55 percent increase and February's 20.4 percent jump. The March trade numbers produced a trade surplus of $1.62 billion, compared with a poll forecast of $1.72 billion and February's $1.61 billion surplus. Many of the materials Thailand imports are assembled into completed goods and shipped out again. (Percentage change from a year earlier, in dollar terms; figures may not add up exactly due to rounding): Mar Feb Jan Dec Exports (pct y/y) 9.2 -2.8 8.8 6.2 ($bln) 20.89 18.47 17.10 18.17 Imports (pct y/y) 19.3 20.4 5.17 10.3 ($bln) 19.27 16.86 16.27 17.23 Trade balance ($bln) 1.62 1.61 0.83 0.94 ($1 = 34.35 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)