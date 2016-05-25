BANGKOK, May 25 Thailand's customs-cleared exports contracted more than expected in April from a year earlier as demand from its major markets declined, Commerce Ministry data showed on Wednesday. Exports, which are worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, have contracted the past three years. The central bank predicts a 2 percent fall in 2016. Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: (percent change on year unless stated) DATA Apr Mar Feb Total exports (% y/y) -8.0 1.30 10.27 ($bln) 15.55 19.13 18.99 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y) Industrial goods -7.8 3.4 13.8 Overall electronics -5.3 -2.5 -3.3 Hard disk drives 36.6 28.1 39.0 Overall vehicles/parts -5.5 1.7 -0.9 Cars/car parts -9.7 2.9 -2.1 Electrical appliance -6.6 -4.1 -6.9 Plastics -6.6 -2.6 -1.6 Agricultural products -2.8 -1.5 0.4 Rice -11.5 7.3 0.3 Rubber 10.5 -21.1 -19.7 Tapioca -18.5 -12.6 -17.8 Food 2.0 3.5 3.8 KEY MARKETS (% y/y) China -5.9 -5.4 -7.6 % share 11.3 9.7 9.2 United States -6.7 -1.4 0.3 % share 11.6 10.7 9.7 Japan -10.3 -6.1 34.8 % share 9.2 8.9 11.6 EU -1.1 -2.9 4.1 % share 9.7 9.1 8.8 ASEAN -4.8 4.5 16.6 % share 26.1 26.7 25.7 Exports of key industrial products accounted for 78.6 percent of total shipments in April, and agricultural goods were 16.3 percent. Among industrial products, 15.3 percent were classified as overall electronics and another 14.3 percent were overall vehicles and parts. ($1 = 35.63 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)