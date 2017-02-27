BANGKOK, Feb 27 Thailand's customs-cleared exports in January rose 8.8 percent from a year earlier, but slightly below forecast, as demand from major markets increased, commerce ministry data showed on Monday. January's exports were led by computers and parts, gold and rubber, the ministry said. With exports expected to grow further, the ministry raised its export growth target to 5 percent for the year, an official told a news conference. Previously the ministry had forecast export growth of 2.5-3.5 percent this year. Exports, worth about two-thirds of the economy, rose 0.45 percent last year, ending three straight years of contraction. The Bank of Thailand has predicted flat exports this year. Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: (percent change on year unless stated) DATA Jan Dec Nov Total exports (% y/y) 8.8 6.2 10.2 ($bln) 17.10 18.16 18.91 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y) Industrial goods 7.64 5.4 9.8 Overall electronics n.a. 2.1 7.2 Computers and parts 30.1 n.a. n.a. Hard disk drives -5.86 -16.3 11.9 Overall vehicles/parts 1.46 1.0 4.2 Cars/car parts n.a. -0.9 2.1 Electrical appliance n.a. 14.4 10.3 Plastic 17.4 7.9 10.5 Gold 157.6 158.9 72.5 Agricultural products 9.7 5.5 12.7 Rice -20.2 -7.8 25.9 Rubber 62.5 36.2 15.6 Tapioca -11.1 -2.8 18.4 Food n.a. 4.1 12.4 KEY MARKETS (% y/y) China 30.8 27.3 22.0 % share 12.6 13.4 12.8 United States 9.5 3.3 10.3 % share 11.4 11.0 11.2 Japan 6.4 2.8 22.5 % share 9.5 8.9 10.6 EU 10.4 4.4 13.8 % share 9.3 9.8 9.1 ASEAN 10.3 9.2 1.8 % share 25.4 26.5 24.8 The ministry said the customs department was adjusting its data base so some export items and import data were not yet available. Exports of key industrial products accounted for 78.7 percent of total shipments in January. ($1 = 34.82 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)