BANGKOK, June 24 Thailand's customs-cleared exports contracted again in May from a year earlier as demand from its major markets declined, Commerce Ministry data showed on Friday. Exports, worth about two-thirds of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, have contracted the past three years. The central bank has forecast a 2.5 percent fall in 2016. Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: (percent change on year unless stated) DATA May Apr Mar Total exports (% y/y) -4.4 -8.0 1.30 ($bln) 17.62 15.55 19.13 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y) Industrial goods -2.8 -7.8 3.4 Overall electronics -9.6 -5.3 -2.5 Hard disk drives 8.3 36.6 28.1 Overall vehicles/parts 4.5 -5.5 1.7 Cars/car parts 4.6 -9.7 2.9 Electrical appliance -6.1 -6.6 -4.1 Plastic -5.7 -6.6 -2.6 Gold 73.8 13.7 262.5 Agricultural products -7.4 -2.8 -1.5 Rice -24.2 -11.5 7.3 Rubber -9.0 10.5 -21.1 Tapioca -36.0 -18.5 -12.6 Food 6.5 2.0 3.5 KEY MARKETS (% y/y) China -12.7 -5.9 -5.4 % share 10.4 11.3 9.7 United States 3.4 -6.7 -1.4 % share 12.2 11.6 10.7 Japan -8.6 -10.3 -6.1 % share 9.1 9.2 8.9 EU -2.7 -1.1 -2.9 % share 9.2 9.7 9.1 ASEAN -8.8 -4.8 4.5 % share 25.7 26.1 26.7 Exports of key industrial products accounted for 78.8 percent of total shipments in May, and agricultural goods were 15.6 percent. Among industrial products, 14.1 percent were classified as overall electronics and another 14.6 percent were overall vehicles and parts. ($1 = 35.4 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)