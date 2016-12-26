BANGKOK, Dec 26 Thailand's customs-cleared exports in November jumped 10.2 percent from year earlier, far above forecast, as demand from all major markets increased, Commerce Ministry data showed on Monday. Higher global oil prices lifted the prices for Thai commodities and oil-related goods, the ministry said. The ministry now predicts exports, worth about two-thirds of the economy, will rise this year after three straight years of decline. In the first 11 months of 2016, exports eased 0.05 percent from a year earlier. The Bank of Thailand last week predicted exports would fall 0.6 percent this year and be flat in 2017. Following are details from the Commerce Ministry: (percent change on year unless stated) DATA Nov Oct Sept Total exports (% y/y) 10.2 -4.22 3.43 ($bln) 18.91 17.78 19.46 KEY EXPORTS (% y/y) Industrial goods 9.8 -2.7 4.2 Overall electronics 7.2 -4.1 6.8 Hard disk drives 11.9 -7.7 11.5 Overall vehicles/parts 4.2 -2.0 2.4 Cars/car parts 2.1 -5.8 -1.4 Electrical appliance 10.3 -3.0 7.3 Plastic 10.5 -3.1 -4.1 Gold 72.5 -40.0 -13.2 Agricultural products 12.7 -8.1 1.9 Rice 25.9 -24.4 6.4 Rubber 15.6 -5.0 -12.1 Tapioca 18.4 -22.9 4.1 Food 12.4 7.8 13.3 KEY MARKETS (% y/y) China 22.0 4.4 7.7 % share 12.8 12.7 11.5 United States 10.3 -4.7 6.6 % share 11.2 11.7 11.5 Japan 22.5 8.9 5.5 % share 10.6 10 9.0 EU 13.8 -9.2 9.1 % share 9.1 8.7 9.1 ASEAN 1.8 -0.5 3.2 % share 24.8 26.5 24.6 Exports of key industrial products accounted for 78.7 percent of total shipments in November, and agricultural goods were 15.4 percent. Among industrial products, 15.3 percent were classified as overall electronics and another 14.9 percent were overall vehicles and parts. ($1 = 35.97 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)