BANGKOK, Oct 7 Billions of dollars of government stimulus should push Thailand's economic growth above 3 percent in 2016, the finance minister said on Wednesday, but a decade of political turmoil has left the economy in need of wide-ranging reforms.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sacked his economic team in August, and has demanded their sucessors move quickly to reinvigorate the poorest-performing emerging market economy in east Asia.

Nearly a year and a half after Prayuth led a military coup to end months of protests that took Thailand to the brink of recession, growth remains pedestrian.

Expansion should top three percent in 2016 as the full impact of fresh stimulus is felt and spending on big-ticket infrastructure projects gets underway, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

The stimulus would also help GDP expand 3 percent in 2015, despite a sharper-than-expected fall in exports, said Apisak, who was appointed in August as part of the new economic team.

That would be above the Thai central bank's GDP forecast for 2015 of 2.7 percent. The bank expects exports to contract by 5 percent in 2015, the third consecutive year and a heavy blow to Thailand's trade-dependent economy.

The new economic team headed by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak has focused on stimulating the rural economy and supporting small businesses to counterbalance weak global demand for Thai exports, said Apisak.

The rural economy has been hit hard by drought and weak global commodity prices, exacerbated by Prayuth's withdrawal of the generous subsidies of the government he toppled. Prayuth is under pressure to head off resentment stoked by his government's poor economic performance.

Nearly $4 billion aimed at boosting spending power in rural areas should add 0.4 percentage points to GDP growth, Apisak said

"The key thing the government would like to see is the stability of the country and the same time to help the needy people," he added.

STRUCTURAL REFORMS

Thailand's competitiveness has been hurt by a decade of political upheaval, he said. Structural reforms and investment were needed across the economy, he said.

"We need a lot (of economic reform)," he said. "Basically we haven't invested for almost 10 years because of the problems we have internally."

It was unclear what impact the newly agreed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact would have on Thailand, he said. Thailand was studying the deal, may consider joining if it was beneficial, and was open to other trade pacts, he added.

The economic team is considering measures to encourage private investment, which may include new tax breaks, he said.

The government has already announced measures to facilitate credit to small and medium enterprises, who are struggling to raise cash as banks tighten lending restrictions amid rising bad debt.

State-run banks will also be used to fill the vacuum commercial banks are leaving elsewhere, he said. In the mortgage market, lenders were rejecting over 50 percent of applicants seeking to buy homes, double the normal rate, he said.

The Government Housing Bank would help finance purchases for those who can no longer get credit from commercial banks, he added.

Tax collection in Thailand stood at just 17-19 percent of GDP, which was much lower than in developed economies, he said.

Reforms to boost tax revenue would include forcing firms to meet new accounting standards that should bring more of Thailand's informal economy onto the books, he said.

The World Bank has cut its forecasts for Thailand's growth in coming years, giving it the slowest expansion rates among emerging market economies in the region through 2017. (Additional reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Richard Balmforth)