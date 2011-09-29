BANGKOK, Sept 29 Thailand's central bank has agreed to a "significant" change to its inflation target range, which guides monetary policy, and will submit it to the Finance Ministry early next month, a deputy governor said on Thursday.

The range is reviewed each year. It is proposed by the central bank but has to be approved by the cabinet, and the new government that took power last month has been pushing for a change.

"We had two options for the MPC, which has reached a conclusion. There is a significant change," Bank of Thailand Deputy Governor Atchana Waiquamdee told reporters, saying the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held a special meeting late on Wednesday.

She declined to give details on the change.

The central bank currently aims to keep core inflation -- which excludes energy and fresh food prices -- in a range of 0.5-3.0 percent and sets monetary policy to achieve that.

Core inflation stood at 2.85 percent in August.

Raising the top of the target range would give the central bank leeway to delay or do without further rate rises if inflation went higher.

However, judging by ministers' remarks, it may leave the top end more or less the same and raise the bottom end of the range. That might allow it to cut rates sooner when the economy is slowing and inflationary pressures weakening.

Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala, sworn in last month as part of a government that swept to power on a populist platform, has asked the central bank to alter the range, saying it was too wide and not challenging. .

The central bank next meets to set rates on Oct. 19. Economists are divided on what it will do as global economic risks have risen and political pressure is increasing at home for lower rates.

It has raised its policy rate, the one-day repurchase rate , nine times to 3.50 percent since July 2010 from a record low of 1.25 percent to curb inflation.

BOT Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul told reporters that the MPC meeting on Wednesday did not discuss the global economy but he agreed that the central bank needed to monitor the situation and weigh the economic risks against inflation.

Prasarn said the central bank would also be looking at other matters brought up by the finance minister, including how to manage foreign reserves, now at $184.8 billion, and how to get rid of debt at the central bank's financial rescue arm, which holds stakes in banks and other financial companies.

He gave no details.

The government wants to set up a sovereign wealth fund, using some of the foreign reserves to invest in commodities such as gold and oil and in yuan-denominated assets, in light of the weakness in the dollar.

The central bank has said investing in commodities such as oil would carry high risks and amendments to the law would be required to expand investment options. The central bank currently invests in highly secure, liquid assets. (Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)