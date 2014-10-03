BANGKOK Oct 3 Electricity Authority of Thailand
(EGAT), the country's largest power producer, is considering
importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) and building a receiving
terminal to replace gas supplies from Myanmar that are slated to
end, its top executive said.
The planned LNG imports will help offset the loss of natural
gas from Myanmar whose gas supply contracts are expiring over
the next 10 years, the governor of state-run EGAT, Soonchai
Kumnoonsate, told Reuters.
LNG is an important source of fuel for Thailand, which uses
natural gas for almost 70 percent of its power generation, a
quarter of which is imported from Myanmar.
EGAT may join hands with state-controlled PTT Pcl,
the country's sole gas supplier, and other potential partners
for the LNG project, Soonchai said in an interview late on
Thursday.
A decision on the project will be taken after an internal
study is completed, which may take up to two years, Soonchai
said. He did not give details about the planned size or cost of
the project.
"After gas purchasing contracts with Myanmar expire, power
plants in the western region of Thailand may be affected and
LNG will be a good choice to help minimise the impact," he said.
These power plants, including the ones operated by its
affiliate, Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Pcl,
have a combined capacity of 6,000 megawatts.
PTT is building a second LNG terminal adjacent to a
5-million-tonne-per-year LNG import facility at Map Ta Phut, and
seeking a location for a third one probably in Myanmar.
Thailand began LNG imports in 2011 and is expected to import
about 1.4-1.5 million tonnes this year.
The Southeast Asian nation's electricity demand is likely to
be below 2 percent this year, hit by a weak economy and domestic
political unrest, Soonchai said, adding demand has risen only
1.8 percent so far this year.
Over the next 20 years, electricity demand is expected to
rise an average 3 percent a year and the energy policy makers
are drafting a new power development plan a preliminary version
of which should be ready for a public hearing in November,
Soonchai said.
EGAT has an installed power capacity of 15,000 megawatts, or
44 percent of Thailand's total. The utility aimed to spend 40
billion baht ($1.23 billion) in 2015 as part of its five-year
plan to invest about 400 billion baht during 2015-2019.
It is also on track to raise up to 20 billion baht by
listing an infrastructure fund in the first quarter of 2015,
Soonchai said. The proceeds from the listing will be used to
finance the construction of new power plants and transmission
lines.
($1 = 32.4400 Thai Baht)
(Additional reporting by Wilawan Pongpital and Pisit
Changplayngam; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)