BANGKOK, June 11 Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO):

* To spend about about 17-18 billion baht ($536-568 million) to build new 900-megawatt Khanom power plant in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, President Sahust Pratuknukul told reporters

* The new power plant will replace existing one to be phased out in 2016; the construction is scheduled to begin in the middle of 2013 and to be completed in the middle of 2016

* Expects the new Khanom power plant to generate profit of at least 500 million baht a year

* Thailand's second-largest private power producer won approval to build the 900-megawatt power plant, the government's energy policy office said last week ($1 = 31.70 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)