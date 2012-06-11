BANGKOK, June 11 Electricity Generating Pcl
(EGCO):
* To spend about about 17-18 billion baht ($536-568 million)
to build new 900-megawatt Khanom power plant in the southern
province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, President Sahust Pratuknukul
told reporters
* The new power plant will replace existing one to be phased
out in 2016; the construction is scheduled to begin in the
middle of 2013 and to be completed in the middle of 2016
* Expects the new Khanom power plant to generate profit of
at least 500 million baht a year
* Thailand's second-largest private power producer won
approval to build the 900-megawatt power plant, the government's
energy policy office said last week
($1 = 31.70 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)