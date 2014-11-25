BANGKOK Nov 25 Hundreds of Thai schoolchildren
on Tuesday clustered into the shape of the word "Siam", the
former name of the Southeast Asian country, as they broke the
world record for the largest gathering of Christmas elves.
As many as 1,792 of Santa's little helpers, aged between
nine and 15, donned red, green and white hats, matching T-shirts
and pointy plastic elf ears, as they formed up outside a
shopping mall in Bangkok, the Thai capital.
They held their position for five minutes before being
declared Guinness World Records winners.
"It's going to be hard for the next country to break this
record," said Guinness World Records representative Richard
Stenning, who attended the event.
Fourteen children were disqualified for not putting on their
elf ears. Participants cheered when five minutes had elapsed,
and received certificates to show they had taken part.
The previous record was 1,110 Santa's elves, set in 2013 in
Wetherby in Britain.
"I'm happy to have helped break the world record and steal
the title from England," said a disabled child, Theerathep
Noonkao, 11, who joined the event in his wheelchair.
Although Thailand is a predominantly Buddhist country, the
commercial aspect of the Christian holiday is widely exploited,
with shops and hotels putting up tinsel and Christmas trees
during the festive season.
(Reporting by Jutarat Skulpichetrat; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)