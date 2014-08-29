BANGKOK Aug 29 Thailand's military government
has asked oil and gas producers to temporarily stop exports of
petroleum products, as it wants to focus on the domestic market
and review the structure of the whole system, a senior energy
ministry official said on Friday.
The move is part of the government's energy reform drive
which includes shifting domestic fuel prices from a highly
regulated system to a market-based one.
Thailand, a net oil importer, had exported 12,000 barrels of
oil per day from domestic resources, but that number has dropped
to zero since the junta led by General Prayuth Chan-Ocha took
power in May, Puangthip Silpasart, deputy director general at
the ministry's Mineral Fuels Department, told reporters.
"Since the army council took power, General Prayuth has
asked cooperation from private sector to stop the export and the
private sector has so far cooperated fully," Puangthip said.
The energy department is also studying details on how to
open a new petroleum concession in the country, she added,
without giving details.
On Thursday, the military government revamped its domestic
fuel pricing mechanism, resulting in a reduction in gasoline
prices and an increase in diesel prices.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Mark Potter)