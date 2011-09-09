BANGKOK, Sept 9 Thailand, a net oil importer, has temporarily removed a levy on certain transport fuels to slash domestic retail oil prices, the latest in a series of populist policies by its new government.

The levy suspension has raised questions about what would happen to a state Oil Fund, which uses money collected from gasoline sales at the pumps to subsidise environmentally friendly fuels, and the impact on oil and biofuel demand.

As of Sept. 2, the fund holds 1.397 billion baht ($46.5 million)

WHAT IS THE OIL FUND?

A levy was collected from each litre of diesel, 91-octane and 95-octane gasoline sold to motorists across the country and put into the fund, since the clean fuel policy was introduced some 10 years ago to combat serious air pollution. The levy is flexible, set in opposite direction to global oil price moves.

As a result, consumers paid slightly higher prices for those fuels, in order to subsidise more eco-friendly fuels.

However, the new Puea Thai Party-led government said on Aug. 26 that with immediate effect, it would slash 91-octane gasoline by 7.17 baht per litre, 95-octane by 8.02 baht and diesel by 3 baht, for up to a year

That was around 18 percent off gasoline prices at the pump.

The government did not give a precise timeframe for the suspension beyond saying that it is temporary measure to help people cope with rising cost of living, as headline inflation rose 4.29 percent in August from 4.08 percent in July.

When pressed by local media, the Energy Minister said it could last between four and six months.

It is seen as the government's immediate step to keep its election pledge to bring down domestic energy prices in a bid to retain its popularity.

WHAT FUELS DO THE FUND SUBSIDISE?

Gasohol: The fund helps producers of gasohol, a 90 percent gasoline blended with 10 percent ethanol. This policy, in place since early 2000, aimed to make gasohol cheaper than fossil fuels and to encourage car users to switch.

It is aimed at boosting the use of ethanol and pushed up demand for cassava and sugarcane, to help support farmers. Thailand is the world's top producer of cassava and tapioca products, growing 23 million tonnes of cassava each year. It is also the world's second-biggest sugar exporter.

The policy is considered a success in building up consumer demand for cleaner fuels, with 1.3 million litres of ethanol used daily. Production of sugar, used for making molasses for the ethanol industry, has risen to around 100 million tonnes in the current 2011/12 crop, up from 60-70 million tonnes it used to produce annually.

The Energy Business Department, a unit of the Energy Ministry, estimates that the use of 91-octane gasohol has fallen by 5-10 percent so far after the removal of the levy on Aug. 26.

Fossil fuel: As a net crude importer, Thailand felt the pinch of rising oil prices especially upon developing its ambitious energy industry in the late 1990s. This prompted it to explore alternatives such as natural gas and started researching about biofuel from energy crops.

In the early 2000s, the country started introducing biofuel, or gasohol, which became more popular in 2008 when U.S. crude oil prices surged to records above $147. Global crude prices CLc1 LCOc1 have since stayed around the $100 level.

Demand for high-speed 95-octane gasoline dropped by around 20 percent in 2008 when more motorists switched to ethanol-mixed gasohol.

Thailand, which has seven refineries across the country with total capacity of around 1 million barrels per day (bpd), exported around 500 million litres per month of gasoline to Asian markets.

Domestic oil products consumption is around 800,000 bpd and the remaining output is exported, depending on the refiners' run rates.

It still imports diesel and gasoline but the volumes are low. The market is still assessing if imports will rise with higher consumption of these two refined oil products.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG): Used for household cooking gas and vehicles. The oil fund subsidises the country's sole LPG producer, PTT , to allow it to bring down the price in a bid to control inflation.

Compressed natural gas (CNG): Used for vehicles, the fund subsidises PTT, the country's sole CNG producer, to lower domestic CNG prices to encourage motorists to switch to alternative locally made fossil fuel.

HOW IS THE FUND MANAGED?

The fund is overseen by the Energy Policy Committee, chaired by the Energy Minister.

The committee usually meets to manage the fund's capital inflows and outflows. Its board also manage the fund's additional income by buying bonds or raising other kinds of income.

WHAT IS THE CURRENT SITUATION?

Since the lifting of the levy, no money has flowed into the oil fund. It is running out of money because the fund continues to subsidise LPG and CNG prices.

Until now, the government has no clear plan on how to replenish the fund, apart from saying that it would issue bonds to raise money next year. The energy ministry has given no details about how and when the bonds would be issued. ($1 = 30.000 Thai Baht) (Additional reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Martin Petty and Ramthan Hussain)