BANGKOK Nov 30 Thailand will halt sales of 91-octane gasoline from October 2012 in a bid to reduce its imports of crude and support the domestic renewable biofuel industry, the country's energy minister said on Wednesday.

"This plan will not only create greater opportunity for our farmers who grow biofuel crops, but also help restore the environment as well," Pichai Naripthaphan told reporters.

He said the cancellation of the 91-octane gasoline would boost demand for ethanol by 19 million to 21 million litres per month, or around 800,000 litres a day.

Thailand's domestic ethanol consumption stood at 1.5 million litres per day, while total production capacity was at 3.0 million litres per day.

Ethanol producers had to switch to export more ethanol in the past few months to survive in the face of a sharp fall in domestic demand after the government policy of removing levies on gasoline prices encouraged motorists to switch back to pure 91-octane gasoline.

The country has exported 60 million litres of ethanol so far this year, up from 45 million litres shipped for the whole of 2010, to major buyers such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines and China, the Thai Ethanol Manufacturing Association said.

Pichai also said the government was still on track to promote the use of renewable green energy, aiming at boosting the proportion of renewable energy to 25 percent within a decade, up from 6 percent now. (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)