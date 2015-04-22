BANGKOK, April 22 Thailand's largest animal feed and meat producer, Charoen Pokphand Foods, said on Wednesday it expects no impact on sales and operations from a European Commission warning to Thailand for failing to crack down on illegal fishing.

Most of CPF's seafood supply was farmed rather than caught at sea, limiting its exposure to European Union censure, the company said in a statement.

An increase in E.U. import tariffs on shrimp shipments from Thailand had more of an impact on CPF's operations, the company said. Those tariffs are unrelated to the warning on illegal fishing.

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb and Kenneth Maxwell)