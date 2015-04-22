UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, April 22 Thai Union Frozen Products PCL (TUF), the world's largest canned tuna producer, said on Wednesday it saw no impact on its operations from a European Commission warning to Thailand for failing to crack down on illegal fishing.
TUF gets less than 4 percent of its seafood supply from Thai-flagged fishing vessels, company spokeswoman Sasinan Allmand said.
Its tuna supply is mostly imported from foreign fishing fleet, while shrimp supply is farmed, Allmand said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.