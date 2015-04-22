BANGKOK, April 22 Thai Union Frozen Products PCL (TUF), the world's largest canned tuna producer, said on Wednesday it saw no impact on its operations from a European Commission warning to Thailand for failing to crack down on illegal fishing.

TUF gets less than 4 percent of its seafood supply from Thai-flagged fishing vessels, company spokeswoman Sasinan Allmand said.

Its tuna supply is mostly imported from foreign fishing fleet, while shrimp supply is farmed, Allmand said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)