UPDATE 1-Blimp at U.S. Open golf tourney crashes in Wisconsin
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
BANGKOK, April 26 Police in Thailand on Wednesday said they would discuss how to speed up taking down "inappropriate online content" after a man broadcast himself killing his 11-month-old daughter in a live video on Facebook.
Two videos, which were available for nearly 24 hours before the were taken down, show the man hanging his daughter from a building on the southern Thai island of Phuket before he turned off the camera and killed himself.
"In the future we will discuss inappropriate online content, whether on Facebook or YouTube or Instagram, and how we can speed up taking this content down," deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phatanacharoen told reporters at a news conference.
Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy said it contacted Facebook on Tuesday afternoon about removing the videos. They were taken down at around 5 p.m. in Bangkok on Tuesday, nearly a day after they had been uploaded.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Neil Fullick)
NEW YORK, June 15 The current sell-off in U.S. technology shares has brought rare good news for short sellers, but they are not in any rush to boost their bearish bets against the shares of the biggest tech companies, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed.
NEW YORK, June 15 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a preliminary deal for financial backing with U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.