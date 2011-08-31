Position: Minister of Finance

Incumbent: Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala

Date of Birth: Dec. 21, 1951

Term: Four-year term of government due to end in 2015

Key Facts:

- Thirachai spent 26 years at the Bank of Thailand and eight years in charge of Thailand's market watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He studied at the London School of Economics in the 1970s, then joined Price Waterhouse in London, where he qualified as an accountant before heading home.

- The finance ministry supervises economic plans, relief measures, revenue collection, taxation and debt issues for Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

- Growth was 7.8 percent for 2010. The state planing agency, which compiles gross domestic product data, expects growth of 3.5-4.0 percent in 2011, while the central bank expects 4.1 percent growth.

- Thirachai joined the central bank in 1977 and played a prominent role in the supervision of financial institutions, monetary policy and financial markets, becoming deputy governor in 2002. He moved to the SEC the following year.

- He was at the Bank of Thailand during the 1997-98 Asian economic crisis, which started with a collapse in the Thai baht, and was SEC secretary-general at the time of the $1.9 billion, tax-free sale of telecoms firm Shin Corporation by the family of Thaksin Shinawatra, brother of current Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who was sworn in on Aug. 5, 2011.

- He replaces Korn Chatikavanij, the Oxford-educated former chairman of JP Morgan, whose Democrat Party was thumped in Thailand's 2011 parliamentary elections.

