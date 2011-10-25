BANGKOK Oct 25 Airports of Thailand Pcl
said on Tuesday Bangkok's main Suvarnabhumi airport was
still operating as normal and unaffected by flooding.
"We have not been affected by floods because the airport is
located at high levels. We can operate as normal," Chairman
Sumet Photimanee told Reuters.
Earlier, the airport operator said Don Muang airport could
continue to operate despite flooding in parts of the surrounding
area, but budget carrier Nok Air, majority owned by Thai Airways
International Pcl , said it had stopped domestic
flights from Don Muang with immediate effect until Nov. 1.
