BANGKOK Nov 1 Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Pcl :

* Its subsidary Avaplas (Thailand) is scheduled to resume operations gradually from Nov. 25, it said in a statement to the stock exchange

* The flooding situation at Hi-Tech Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province has gradually stabilised; the estate official has plan to drain out water and restore the industrial zone in the near future

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)