BANGKOK Oct 26 Thailand's IRPC Pcl :

* Plans a 45-day maintenance shutdown of its refinery and petrochemical plants from Nov. 1, it told the stock exchange

* Its refinery and petrochemical plants at eastern province of Rayong are operating as normal and unaffected by flood

* Its depot at central Ayutthaya province temporarily ceased operation from Sept. 2 due to flooding in the area; transactions have been rerouted to other provinces. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)